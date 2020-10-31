William MilnePolk City - William Lafayette Milne, 76, was born on October 15, 1944 in Des Moines, Iowa and passed away October 25, 2020 at his home in Polk City.Bill left Des Moines to attend Missouri Military Academy and graduated in 1962. He returned to Des Moines to start his career.Bill was a "Jack of all trades" and had many jobs including insurance sales, car sales, owning a successful bar, working at Mercy Hospital and driving a city bus. He drove a truck for The Clapper Corporation and enjoyed that until retirement."Wild Bill" as he was known to friends, loved riding his motorcycle and was a member of the Polk City American Legion Riders Post 232.He loved being on the water and spent many days boating and fishing.Bill never met a stranger and was a loving father, brother and good friend to many. He will be greatly missed.Bill is survived by his beloved dog Lucy; Two daughters, Shellie (Jeff) Smaha and Laura (Rob) Shetler; Grandchildren: Chelsea Wenndt, Kristine Beghtel, Amber DeFord, Joshua (Amber) Wenndt, Ryan (Allie) Smaha, Tyler Smaha and Kaylee DeFord; Great Grandchildren: Jayden Palmer, Madden Long, Colton Banfill, Lillyana Salazar and Oliver Wenndt; His brother, Stephen (Kim) Milne and sister, Laura (Rick) Virden; Five nieces and one nephew.He was preceded in death by his father William L. Milne Sr. and beloved mother Mildred (Mason) Milne Betts.A memorial visitation will be at Merle Hay Funeral Home from 2-4 p.m., on Saturday, November 7, 2020.Memorial Contributions can be directed to The Polk City American Legion Riders Post 232.