Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Moorman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Moorman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Moorman Obituary
William "Bill" Moorman

Indianola - Services for William "Bill" Moorman, 74, of Indianola, who passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, IA, will be held 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 10 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Glen and Dorothy Ann (Coon) Moorman; infant brother, James. Survivors include his wife, Mary; siblings, Dr. Donald Moorman and Virginia (Jim) Still; children, Eric (Cynthia) Moorman and Mary Kristin Moorman; grandchildren, Zac (Paige) Moorman and Ashley (Wes) Moorman Brummer; great-grandchildren, Presley, Kash and Kruz Moorman and Steele and Evelyn Brummer; along with many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, September 9 at Overton Funeral Home where family will be present to greet friends. Memorials may be given to the John Stoddard Cancer Center in Des Moines. To view a complete obit or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now