William "Bill" Moorman
Indianola - Services for William "Bill" Moorman, 74, of Indianola, who passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, IA, will be held 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 10 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Glen and Dorothy Ann (Coon) Moorman; infant brother, James. Survivors include his wife, Mary; siblings, Dr. Donald Moorman and Virginia (Jim) Still; children, Eric (Cynthia) Moorman and Mary Kristin Moorman; grandchildren, Zac (Paige) Moorman and Ashley (Wes) Moorman Brummer; great-grandchildren, Presley, Kash and Kruz Moorman and Steele and Evelyn Brummer; along with many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, September 9 at Overton Funeral Home where family will be present to greet friends. Memorials may be given to the John Stoddard Cancer Center in Des Moines. To view a complete obit or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019