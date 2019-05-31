|
William "Bill" Nagorner
West Des Moines - Bill Nagorner, 92, of West Des Moines, died May 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Esther and Isaac Nagorner; brothers, Joe and Sol Nagorner; sisters, Adeline Nagorner and Ruth (Bernard) Levine; nephew, Joel Nagorner; niece, Rita Nagorner and sister in law, Shirley. He is survived by his brother, Jake Nagorner; sister in laws, Sally and Bobbi Nagorner and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Bill will be forever remembered by his warm heart and infectious laugh. He lived in Des Moines all of his life and owned a siding business. He was a loyal fan of the Iowa and Chicago Cubs, and generally loved sports. Bill served in the Navy during WWII and remembered the number of his ship until his last day on earth. Mostly, Bill cared about his family and was always there for anyone who needed him.
A Graveside ceremony will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Jewish Glendale Cemetery, 4909 University Ave., Des Moines. Memorials preferred to donor's choice. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 31, 2019