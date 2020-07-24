William O. Richards
Des Moines - William Owens Richards, age 86, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020.
William (Bill) was born February 13, 1934 in Des Moines, Iowa to Odley "Dick" A. and Wilma Owens Richards. He was an East High School graduate, Class of '52. He married Beverley May Garrison on June 9, 1956 in Renwick, Iowa at the Methodist Church. William was a proud veteran of the United States Army. After his honorable discharge, he served in the U. S. Army Reserves. Bill worked as a supply clerk for Armstrong Rubber for 31 years, Principal Financial Group for 19 years, and part time delivery driver for Holt Tire. He had three years of formal education with the Open Bible Institute and was a member of Union Park Baptist Church. He had many friends in their neighborhood and at businesses he frequented. Bill's pride and joy was Beverley, his wife of 61 years. He adored her and treated her like a queen. They enjoyed traveling the northern and western parts of the United States, including Minnesota, especially Lake Kabetogama, the Rocky Mountains, Glacier National Park, Yellowstone National Park, and Canada, to name a few. He was an avid classic car fan, especially Dodges and Plymouths, and he liked old airplanes.
He is survived by his friends at Union Park Baptist Church and a few distant relatives. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverley Richards, his parents, Dick and Wilma Richards, his sister and brother in law.
There will be a graveside service Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery, Osceola, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Union Park Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.