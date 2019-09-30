|
William R. Wessels M.D.
- - William R. Wessels M.D. passed away on Friday, September 27 under the care of Iowa River Hospice. He was born in Des Moines on November 3, 1927 to William G. And Rena (Reese) Wessels.
William attended Perkins School and Roosevelt High School. He was drafted in January 1946 and did not receive a high school diploma. In 1947 he was discharged from the army as a corporal and then attended Drake University and the University of Iowa for premedical studies. In 1954 he graduated from Iowa University with a medical degree, followed by an internship in Saginaw, Michigan. After meeting at the University of Iowa, he married Mary Malony in Council Bluffs, Iowa on September 2, 1959.
Dr. Wessels started in family practice in Marshalltown, Iowa in 1955. He later returned to the University of Iowa to complete a residency in anesthesia which he practiced from 1965 to 1990. He was board certified in anesthesia and family practice. Dr. Wessels also spent many years on the Marshalltown Hospital Board and was active in the merger of Mercy and Evangelical.
Surviving him are his son William S. Wessels (Margaret Finders) of Pine Island, Minnesota; daughter Kathy Wessels (Charles Ball) of Dallas Center, Iowa; grandson Neal Evertsen of Iowa City.
Dr. Wessels belonged to many organizations, enjoyed outdoor activities, and did competitive trapshooting.
There will be no service per his request, and burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the Animal Rescue League or a . Those who liked or disliked him may celebrate in any manner they wish.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 30, 2019