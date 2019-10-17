|
|
William Rehard
Des Moines - Bill Rehard, 90, passed away October 15, 2019. Born Nov. 9, 1928, Bill grew up in Des Moines, graduating from East High School in 1947. Survived by Rae, his wife for 68 years; children Kathy, Jim, Mary Jo and John; as well as many nephews and nieces, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Hannah Rehard; sister Maxyne, brothers Richard, and Conrad.
The family will greet from 5 to 7 on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Merle Hay Funeral Home at Chapel Hill Gardens 4400 Merle Hay Rd. Des Moines. Online condolences may be expressed at Iowafuneralplanning.com.
Bill excelled in track in high school running in the Drake Relays in 1945, 1946 and 1947. He served in Third Army, 2nd Armored Division in Germany during the Korean War. He operated Rehard Conoco on the corner of 34th and University from 1955, except for a five-year stint elsewhere, until 1994. He became a bit of an institution there on Drake University's fraternity row with a few honorary memberships. His retirement drew a feature article in the Des Moines Register and even a follow up when he returned to work part-time for the new owners who posted a sign "Bill's Back!"
Cremains interred privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019