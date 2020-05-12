|
|
William "Bill" Rice
Lake Ozark, MO - William Henry "Bill" Rice, Jr. passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from complications due to lung and heart disease. He was born February 27, 1947 and lived most of his life in Des Moines. The last 15 years he retired to Lake Ozark, MO.
Bill's passion in life was cars, fast cars. He sold tires by day and raced Iowa dirt tracks by night. This is back in the 1970s and 1980s when we remember those hot summer nights when the Iowa State Fair Speedway was a grandstand sellout. He usually didn't have the best car, but was a great driver and got his share of the wins!
Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Henry Rice, Sr.; mother, Vera (Richard) Blough; and cousin and mentor, Sheriff Bob Rice.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Annette (Lucas) Howrey; grandchildren, Ethan and Josie Howrey; son, Jamie (Twana) Songer; grandchildren, Cassi, Riley and Kenadi Songer; former spouse of 24 years, Donna Rice; brother, Tim (Barb) Rice; niece, Cari (Matt) Friesleben; nephew, Greg Rice; and many cousins.
Due to the Coronavirus, a family service is planned with a celebration of life at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to , PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886 or to the family for a memorial to be determined later.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 12 to May 17, 2020