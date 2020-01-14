|
|
William "Billy" Robert Shere
Granger - William "Billy" Shere, 64, passed away January 11, 2020, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family. He was born in Hamburg, Iowa, on July 12, 1955, to parents Charles and Donna Shere.
Billy graduated from Fremont-Mills High School in 1973. A dedicated and hardworking man, Billy worked for Polk County Heating and Cooling for 35 years and began working as a heavy equipment operator for Huber Grading Inc. in 2015.
Billy enjoyed playing a competitive game of pool at Water's Edge in Polk City, playing softball, hosting numerous 4th of July parties at the farm, coon hunting with his brother Terry, and faithfully rooting for the Chicago Bears.
Billy is survived by his wife, Carolyn Fors; children, Trisha (Jim) of Madrid, and Ryan (Jen) of Woodward; step children, Denni Simmer of Granger, and Dan Simmer of Grimes; grandchildren, Alex, Jesse, Olivia, Rylynn, Keighlynn, Keagin, Willow "Bug", Everleigh, and Benjamin; his siblings, Pam Martineau of St. Paul, MN, Terry Shere of Sydney, IA, Susan (Jim) Houseman of Ogden, IA, and Shelly (Mark) Nagel of Stratford, IA; several nieces and nephews, as well as many special friends.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Billy.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020