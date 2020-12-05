1/1
William "Bill" Salmon
William "Bill" Salmon

Des Moines formerly of Perry - William "Bill" Salmon passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home in Des Moines, IA at the age of 90. Due to the Covid -19 pandemic, the family is planning private services. His final resting place will be at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

Preceding Bill in death were his parents; wife, Barb on September 2, 2017; eight sisters and two brothers.

Bill is survived by his son, Gary (Pam) Salmon of Grimes, IA; daughters Sydney (Greg) Otte of York, PA and Jennifer (Gary) Rodriguez of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren Rachel, Nathan, Samantha Sophia, Ethan and great -grandchildren Madison, Austin, Stella and two sisters Martha McDowell of Woodward, IA and Leone Boruff of Omaha, NE.

Sympathy notes and memorials in Bill's name may be sent to Murdock Funeral Home, Perry, IA. Online condolences may be left at murdockfuneralhome.net




Published in the Des Moines Register from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murdock Funeral Home
1420 Warford St.
Perry, IA 50220
(515) 465-2974
