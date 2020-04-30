|
William Schroeder
Johnston - Reverend Mr. William (Bill) Schroeder entered heaven on Monday, April 27, 2020 after a battle with COVID 19. He was strong in his faith, loved his wife Janis Schroeder of 60 years, and was key in raising 6 strong children. He always ministered to everyone around him and was especially proud of his extended family at Mercy Hospital and at Mercy West Lakes Hospital where he worked as the Chaplain until he retired in 2015.
Deacon Bill was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers Leo and Larry, 4 sisters Betty, Fay, Phyllis and Bonnie and 1 grandchild Johnathon Deno.
Bill cherished his family and is survived by his wife, Daughter Dawn Deno (David) in Bryan, TX, daughter Nici Davis (Pat) in Cedar Rapids, IA, son Tony Schroeder (Louise) in Ludlow, VT, daughter Lucia Riesberg (Dean) in Carroll, IA, son Bill Schroeder(Kelli) in Kansas City, MO, and daughter Lori Frericks (Doug) in West Des Moines, IA. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law Wayne Heithoff and Ray Fortune, 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
Due to current coronavirus conditions, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family. Please send memorials to Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020