William Shepard
Des Moines - William Howard Shepard, 92, died on May 29, 2020, at Wesley Acres in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Friday, June 5, at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time on Friday morning.
William was born on September 6, 1927, to Charles and Ellen (Hough) Shepard in Council Bluffs, IA. He married the love of his life, Loretta, on August 22, 1947, and together they raised eight children. William served in the US Navy during WW II and retired from Northwestern Bell Telephone. Following retirement he volunteered with several organizations, including Telephone Pioneers, American Red Cross, Iowa State Fair, and served as President of the Board of Directors for the Convalescent Home for Children (currently ChildServe) when they built their new facility in Johnston nearly forty years ago. He was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church.
William loved travelling with his wife to visit family. He was proud of his children and grandchildren and tried to attend as many of their events as possible. He was always helpful in the kitchen and enjoyed baking cookies with his wife. He also enjoyed reading, long walks, fishing, feeding and watching birds, and relaxing outdoors.
William is survived by his daughters, Kathleen (Joe) Fazio of Norwalk, Jenifer (Scott) Kollings of Lake Oswego, OR, Julie (Gary) Smuck of Pleasant Hill, IA; sons, Stephen Shepard of Des Moines, Thomas (Vicki) Shepard of Tacoma, WA, Michael (Susan) Shepard of Rochester, MN, Jeffry (Jenny) Shepard of Stuart, IA, Patrick (Diana) Shepard of West Des Moines; 22 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Loretta, and sisters Virginia and Marsha.
The family would like to thank the staff of Wesley Acres and Wesley Hospice for the love and care he received during his final days.
Memorial contributions may be made to ChildServe or Central Iowa Chapter of the American Red Cross. Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com to leave condolences for William's family
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.