William "Bill" Short
Osceola - Bill died Tuesday, at the Clarke County Hospital in Osceola at 87.
Bill served in the US Navy and graduated from ISU. He worked for the ISU Extension Office in Newton and Osceola.
Bill is survived by his wife Jan Short, daughter, Lori (Barry) Henrichs of New Virginia, son, David (Lisa) Short of Ankeny, daughter, Deanne "Dede" (Michael) McCullough of O'Fallon, MO, son, Doug (Shelly) Short of Johnston, daughter, Lynne Short (Sheila) of LaGrange, GA, 10 grandchildren and 2 sisters.
Funeral Services at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola Monday, at 11:00 a.m..
Visitation is Sunday, from 5 to 7, and Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to Clover Woods 4-H Camp & Retreat Center, Osceola United Methodist Church or Clarke County Hospital.
Online condolences kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019