William Shutters
Des Moines - William Charles Shutters, 53 years old, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at his home in Des Moines, IA.
William, also known as Billy, Bill, and Will, depending when you first met him, was born on October 2, 1966, in Des Moines, Iowa. Growing up, he lived in South Bend, Indiana, Iowa City and Urbandale, Iowa. He graduated from Urbandale High School in 1985 and the University of Iowa with a dual major in Philosophy and Psychology in 1993.
Will worked in the Independent Telecommunications industry at Iowa Network Services, now known as Aueron, for over 15 years before going into business as the owner of Seniors Helping Seniors. He was known for his quick wit and sharp sense of humor. He was very compassionate and went out of his way to help others in need. He was a curator of facts and theories on a wide array of topics. He was always on the lookout for his next debate.
William is survived by his daughter Vivien; his parents Dr. William A. (Bill) and Betty Shutters of Urbandale; his younger brothers, Brian (Deb) Shutters and their children Madeline, William Mason, and Katherine of Waukee and Brad (Nerina) and their daughter Margaux of Muncie, IN; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Charles and Madeline Heishman of Malcom, IA and William Lebert and Dorothy Shutters of Hancock, IA.
A Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale, with a Vigil following at 3:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 am, Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Urbandale. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family in Will's name for an educational fund for his daughter, Vivien, or to a memorial of your choice, unless it is the Republican Party. Online condolences can be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019