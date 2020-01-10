|
William "Bill" Staley
West Des Moines - William "Bill" Carolan Staley, 88, passed peacefully at VA Hospice Care Center in Des Moines, Iowa on January 6th, 2020. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Bill was born to Clair and Mary (Belford) Staley on February 19th, 1931. After he graduated high school in Central City, CO he joined the United States Air Force in 1949. He served for three and a half years and spent eleven months in Korea. Bill went to radio school in Biloxi, MS. When he returned home, he went back to school at the University of Pittsburgh. He was employed by Kimberly Clark Corporation as a salesman until he was promoted to Divisional Sales Manager. He was transferred to Des Moines, IA, where he met and married Betty Lou Brown.
Bill and his wife, Betty Lou, loved to travel in their motor home together. He loved camping, the ocean, visiting family, golfing, and fishing. He was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Regina Driscoll; and daughter, Cynthia White.
Bill is survived by his wife; sisters, Penelope (David) Reese and Pamela (Earl) Pope from California; three children, William (Linda) Staley from Florida, Sherry Kinster from Georgia, and John (Robin) Staley from Illinois; step-daughter, Jacqueline (Ken) Brown-Fugate from Des Moines; eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Any contributions can be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church at 3424 Forest Ave, Des Moines or the Animal Rescue League of Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020