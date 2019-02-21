|
|
The Reverend William "Bill" Steward
Des Moines - The Reverend William "Bill" Steward, 72, died February 14, 2019, at UnityPoint Hospital in Des Moines, IA.
Bill was born July 3, 1946 to Harvey and Blanche (Lichtenstein) Steward in Grand Mound, IA. He graduated from Calamus High School, where he played tuba, baseball, basketball, and was Salutatorian of his class. He attended The University of Iowa where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in religion. He met his wife of nearly fifty years, Nancy, at the University of Iowa Wesley Foundation. They married in 1969. He continued his formal education at Union Seminary in New York City where he received his Masters of Divinity degree.
A lifelong United Methodist, Bill served the following parishes in Iowa: 1972 Hope Parish: Panora-Linden-Prairie Center-Yale (Assoc.); 1975 Collins-Loring; 1980 Davenport, Grace; 1985 Mt. Vernon; 1992 Sioux City, Grace; 1999 Des Moines, Grace. He retired in 2011, but continued in ministry as a part-time chaplain at Wesley Acres in Des Moines.
Bill served on the Morningside College Board of Directors; Iowa Conference Board of Church and Society Committee; the Legislative Advocacy Team; taught preaching at the School for Lay Ministries; and was a member of the Iowa Methodist Federation for Social Action.
Bill was a dear friend and colleague to many. He was passionate about his faith, especially as it related to peace, justice, civil rights, workers' rights, and LGBTQ inclusion in the church. He preached liberation theology, love of God, and love of neighbor.
His other passions included being a catcher for the Grand Mound Colts semi-pro baseball team, the Chicago Cubs, George Jones, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, reading, writing, telling jokes, New York City, spending time with family; and annual gatherings with beloved childhood friends he knew since kindergarten. Bill was a champion on the tv game show Jeopardy! in the 1970's. Bill had a deep love of people and their stories. He could often be heard saying "say more" or "Bless Your Heart."
Bill is survived by his wife Nancy; children Sarah Steward (Jeff) and Joshua Steward (Emily); grandchildren Talia and Blaine; brother David, and sister-in-law Gina. He was preceded in death by his parents, Blanche and Harvey.
Services will be at Grace United Methodist Church, 3700 Cottage Grove, Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, and will be followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Grace United Methodist Church or Iowa MFSA.
