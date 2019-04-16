Services
Iles Funeral Home - Dunn's Chapel
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Des Moines, IA
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Des Moines Water Works administration building
Des Moines - William (Bill) Stowe, a long-displaced paperboy for the Des Moines Register and Tribune and Nevada Journal left this Earth on April 14, 2019. Bill was born January 1, 1959 - the first baby born in Iowa that year - in Nevada, Iowa to Gaylord and Rhoda Stowe. Bill was a brother to Bob Stowe (deceased) and Dorothy Hanneman.

Bill made many mistakes in life and tried to learn from each. He was privileged to graduate from several schools: Grinnell College, the Universities of Illinois and Wisconsin, and the Loyola Law School of New Orleans. Although, Bill learned early and always appreciated that many of the most skilled, kind, and influential people never attend college.

An activist by disposition, Bill was a high school page in the Iowa Senate, where he met his wife Amy Beattie with whom he shared a son, Liam. A member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Bill was also active in the faith community centered around Emmaus House in Des Moines.

Bill was a public servant, last serving at the Des Moines Water Works and before that at the City of Des Moines. His experiences in the steel, coal, and energy industries taught him the importance of treating others fairly and embedded in him a commitment to environmental stewardship.

Amy and Liam want to thank all the family, friends, and community members who reached out to William and them during these last few weeks. Though we could not always respond, rest assured the messages were received and filled our hearts. As well as anyone, William knew and understood that, like clean water, life takes a village. Thank you to you all.

Mass celebrating our shared role in God's creation will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Des Moines. A Celebration of Life - Open House will be held at the Des Moines Water Works administration building from 4:00-7:00 pm Wednesday.

Bill's body has been donated for scientific research. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to St. Anthony Catholic Church or Emmaus House, Des Moines. Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam!
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
