William Theisen
Des Moines - Bill Theisen died from COVID-19 on November 22, 2020. We want to thank the nurses, doctors, and medical staff who cared for him at Lutheran Hospital.
Bill was born in Waterloo, Iowa in 1938 to William and Angela Theisen. He was fortunate to be connected to many caregivers in his childhood, including grandparents, aunts, uncles, as well as the "nuns and priests" from 1944 until his graduation from Loras College in 1960.
After graduating from college, Bill married Bonnie Castagnoli and the couple moved to Chicago, IL where Bill began his social work career as a welfare worker on the west side of the city. In 1967, the family moved to St. Louis, MO where Bill completed his Master's in Social Work at Washington University and was accepted as a Ph.D. candidate. After attaining his doctorate, the family moved to Waverly, IA where Bill taught social work at Wartburg College.
In 1975, Bill accepted a position with the University of Iowa School of Social Work at the Des Moines Center and the family moved to Des Moines. During those years, Bill had the opportunity to travel to England, Poland, Russia, China, and Italy where he discussed child welfare, poverty, and policy with international social workers. Social work was his lifelong passion along with being Bonnie's husband and best friend, raising their children, and being "there" for his grandchildren.
His survivors include his sisters, Mary (Jerry) Rochford and Angela (Gene) Webb; his wife, Bonnie; his children, Christine (Jack) Kintner of Chicago, Bill Jr. (Beth) of Ohio, Matthew of Sioux Falls, Maura (Steve) Stolp of Des Moines; his grandchildren, Jeremy (Christine) Kintner, Billy and Sarah Theisen, Samantha and Jack Stolp; and his great-grandchildren, Sophie and Teddy Kintner.
Bill was proud to have met his goal of raising independent, thoughtful, ethical, and self-directed children and grandchildren. All of whom he considers to be his legacy to build a better world. Hopefully, if we all continue to wear our masks and wash our hands, there will be a memorial in the spring.
