William Thomas (Tom) Todd
William Thomas (Tom) Todd was born in Waterloo, Iowa on March 1, 1931, to L.G. and Emma Richardson Todd. He passed on January 22, 2020, shortly after celebrating his 70th wedding anniversary with his loving wife Lavonne (Bonnie) Todd. Bonnie and Tom were married on January 21, 1950, in Waterloo.
Tom was a graduate of Waterloo West High School and joined Northwestern Bell in 1950 in his native city. He later held various posts in Guttenberg, Iowa City, Council Bluffs, Spencer and Dubuque Iowa before landing in Des Moines in 1960. In 1967, Tom was promoted to District Sales Manager for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company responsible for sales and marketing operations in Des Moines and surrounding communities. In 1983 when American Bell was created by Federal Communications Commission to break up AT&T, Tom was named Branch Manager in Des Moines. Tom retired shortly thereafter to pursue a life in Rio Verde, Arizona where he worked as a real estate agent, selling homes for Rio Verde Development. Tom enjoyed playing golf, fishing and hunting throughout his life. He will be remembered for his good nature and great sense of humor.
Tom is survived by Bonnie and his four children Sue (Todd) and Al Landon, Dan Todd and Cindy, Sarah (Todd) and Earl Miner and Sally (Todd) and Ric Whiting. Tom's grandchildren Angie (Landon) and Chris Coughlin, Tom Landon and Haleh, Megan (Todd) and Brad Rodenburg, Rob Todd and Justin Plasket, Todd Miner, Tori Miner, Alex Whiting and Chase Whiting. He was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren Molly, Megan and Critter Coughlin, Jack and Andrew Landon, Harper and Reid Rodenburg. Also survived by his brother Gary Todd.
Preceded in death by his parents, sisters Betty O'Neil, Helen Gordon, Gretchen Parker and Peggy Meyer.
Memorials may be directed to Verde Cares Inc. of Rio Verde, AZ.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020