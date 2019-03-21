|
|
|
William "Bill" Truitt
Des Moines - William (Bill) Truitt, 83, of Des Moines passed away at his home on March 18 while surrounded by his children.
Bill was born on December 15, 1935, in Des Moines. He was the youngest of four children and only son born to Oliver and Elise Truitt. Calling Iowa home for the entirety of his life, he was a graduate of North High School, and an employee for Meredith until his retirement in 1992.
In addition to his parents, in passing Bill rejoins his sisters, Regina, Phyllis and Margery and the love of his life, his wife of 61 years, Barbara. Bill and Barb first met in the nursery of St. John's Lutheran Church while they were still infants. After years of singing in the church choir together, the two were married in 1957 and welcomed five children into their south Des Moines home.
Bill is survived by his five children, 14 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. His children include Bill Truitt and wife Julie of Campbellsport, Wisconsin; Deb Robb and husband Gordon of Lucas, Iowa; Jeffrey Truitt and wife Diane of Tempe, Arizona; Mindy Truitt Young of Des Moines, Iowa and Michael Truitt of Des Moines, Iowa.
Their same south Des Moines home was filled with furniture and projects from Bill's woodworking shop, as his creations were built from scratch and were proclaimed 'Truitt Built'. These pieces of furniture served as the gathering place for years to come for holidays and celebrations, as Bill and Barbara saw the welcomed additions to their family.
Throughout the six decades in their home, Bill could be found in his backyard of Fort Des Moines Little League where he was a coach and member of the Hall of Fame or taking his 'five littler wanderers' on trips across the Midwest. And no matter the generation of family, Bill always found time to sit in the bleachers at hundreds of baseball, softball, basketball and football games. Often with words of encouragement, and on rare occasions, a sharp kick in the pants.
Later in life, when grandchildren would come over, they would often find him in his chair reading about World War II, an era that he was fascinated with and grew up in. It was this reading that instilled a sense of legacy for Bill and wanting to leave something for his family that would live on well beyond his time. Each of his 50+ family members will remember him for generations as they spend birthdays and holidays at the family cabin he built in southern Iowa.
Bill's Celebration of Life will be at the Celebration Worship Center, at 6204 SW 9th St in Des Moines, on Saturday, March 24 at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
