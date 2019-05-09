|
William "Bill" Tuggle
Norwalk - William Benjamin Tuggle of Norwalk, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 at the age of 65.
Bill was born December 23rd, 1953 in Independence, Kansas, the son of Bennie Leslie and Eleanor "Ann" Tuggle. He graduated from Muskogee High School in 1972 and earned a bachelor's degree in Engineering Technology from Oklahoma State University in 1976.
He was married on June 5th, 1983 to Marlene Hammes at Clear Creek Catholic Church near Sigourney, Iowa. Following their marriage, they raised their four children in Norwalk, Iowa. Bill was employed all his life as an airplane mechanic, working first for SMB and then 30 years for UPS.
He was known for his kindness, good nature, and willingness to help anyone. He loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and large extended family. Children gravitated toward his playful demeanor. Bill was held in high regard for his wisdom and his bountiful expertise. He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus with St. John's Catholic Church, an avid sci-fi movie fan, a car enthusiast, and loved taking care of his house and yard.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Marlene, their sons Nathan (Calli), Ryan, Matthew, and Joshua, his mother, Ann Tuggle, and siblings Nancy Atchley (Robert), Teresa "Terri" Morris (Jim), and James "Jim" Tuggle (Dianna).
He was preceded in death by his father, Ben Tuggle, and niece, Alyssa Orr.
A celebration of his life will be held at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., with burial to follow at Norwalk Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, May 10 from 4 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary Service beginning at 4 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the Knights of Columbus St. John's Council #7556 Scholarship Fund.
Bill will forever be missed by his large family and so many friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 9, 2019