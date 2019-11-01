|
William " Bill" W. Hesson
Iowa City - William (Bill) W. Hesson, 70, of Iowa City, passed away suddenly on October 30, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital.
Please join us in honoring Bill's life during a visitation on Sunday, November 3rd from 2 to 5 PM at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City. A funeral service will be at held at 10 AM Monday, November 4th at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The celebration of Bill's life will continue at Big Grove beginning at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Bill should go to the Ronald McDonald House and/or the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital - both programs very dear to Bill's heart.
Bill was born on May 3, 1949. Prior to his death, Bill resided in Iowa City with his beloved wife of 11 years, Rita Talcott Hesson. Bill is survived by his wife Rita, his sister Nancy Shindel (Bruce); Stepsister Jamie Sawin (Jerry), Stepbrother Kurt Loehr (Chris), Stepbrother Todd Loehr (Stephanie), Stepson Tyler Gall (Casey); Stepson Jesse Swanson (Michelle); Stepdaughter Briana Ressner (Dan), and their son Wilder; Stepdaughter Mary Pedersen (Keith) and their daughters Delaney and Samantha; Stepson Joe Swanson and his daughter Olivia; niece Sarah Faruqui (Hameed) and children Noah and Nora; niece Janessa Koedam (Carl); and niece Jillian Bennett (Trevor). Bill is predeceased by his father Wayne Hesson; mother Dorothy Loehr; wife Judy Hesson.
Bill attended high school in Newton, Iowa, a Dodger fan just to be contrarian to his Cub loving classmates. He then graduated from the University of Iowa, going on to earn his Juris Doctor from the University of Iowa College of Law.
Shortly after graduation, Bill joined the administrative team at UI Hospitals and clinics in 1979. He was later named Associate Director and Chief Legal Counsel. When Bill retired, he had achieved the title of Associate Vice President for Legal Affairs. He also served as an adjunct professor in the UI College of Public Health, teaching health law to countless graduate students.
During his career Bill served four hospital administrations, playing a key role in major issues and initiatives in the UI Health System. He was the first civilian member of the American Board of Anesthesiology. He also proudly served on the board for Thombert, a Newton, Iowa company that his mother spearheaded to success.
Bill enjoyed the company of colleagues and friends. No more evident than at Hawkeye football games, where he has been a season-ticket holder for over 40 years or on the golf course, where you would find Bill if the weather was even remotely nice. Bill loved traveling and planning trips, especially to Disney. Every travel companion can attest to his unparalleled ability to get the most out of every excursion.
Bill lived by the 4 "H"'s: Humor, Honor, History and Humility. His calm nature, dry sense of humor, and wit will be missed. The honor of his advocacy for doing the right thing, even when it was the hard thing, will continue to touch lives with the institutions that he helped steer to prosperity. Bill loved history and knowledge, appreciating what has come before us. He will always be a part of the history of the lives of those lucky enough to know him. Finally, his humility would cause him to blush and turn bright red if he were to read this tribute. We love you Bill.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019