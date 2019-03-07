|
|
William 'Billy' Wilson, Jr.
Des Moines - William G. Wilson ("Billy", "Hooker"), 42, passed away suddenly at Mercy Hospital due to a work-related accident.
Billy was an amazing, caring, loving man. He enjoyed playing pool, bowling, golfing, and most of all spending time with his son and family and friends. He was that guy you could go to for a hug or smile. He would make a bet on just about anything. He was a die-hard Chicago Bears, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Jimmy Johnson NASCAR fan. He was born and lived in Des Moines, Iowa. Graduated from East High School and DMACC of Ankeny. The last few years he had worked at Summit Products of Altoona.
Billy is survived by a loving mother, Marilyn Huddleston and father Sam Huddleston (DSM), a son, Aspen Wilson (WDM), a sister, Patricia Gibson (Larry) of DSM, brother, Chad Holzhauser (Jenianne) of Virginia, brother Brandon Huddleston of Portland, OR, brother, Zachary Ried (DSM), grandmother, Jerrie Gering of DSM, Sandra Huddleston (Quincy, IL), two nephews, Austin Gibson (Mariah) and Dacoda Gibson both of DSM, niece, Brooklynne See (DSM), girlfriend, Pam of DSM and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be 3:00pm, Saturday, March 9, 2019, Grandview Park Funeral Home, 3211 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50317. Cremation will follow. The family will greet friends Friday from 4:00 to 7:00pm at the funeral home.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019