Rev. Willie Bumpus, Jr.
Des Moines - Funeral services for Rev. Willie Bumpus, Jr, 91, will be held at 1 pm Friday, June 14, 2019, at Maple Street Baptist Church.
Rev. Bumpus is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gloria Bumpus; daughter, Rebecca (Joe) Jackson; a brother, Claude Bumpus; 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation with family present will be held from 5-7 pm at Maple Street on Thursday.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 13, 2019