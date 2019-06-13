Services
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maple Street Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Maple Street Baptist Church
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Willie Bumpus Jr.


1928 - 2019
Rev. Willie Bumpus Jr. Obituary
Rev. Willie Bumpus, Jr.

Des Moines - Funeral services for Rev. Willie Bumpus, Jr, 91, will be held at 1 pm Friday, June 14, 2019, at Maple Street Baptist Church.

Rev. Bumpus is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gloria Bumpus; daughter, Rebecca (Joe) Jackson; a brother, Claude Bumpus; 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation with family present will be held from 5-7 pm at Maple Street on Thursday.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 13, 2019
