Willie Ed Robinson
Des Moines - Willie Ed Robinson passed from this life on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Arbor Springs of West Des Moines.
Willie was born April 3, 1945 in Amory, Mississippi to John Willis and Deborah (Broyles) Robinson. He grew up in Cleveland, Ohio and attended Holy Name High School. After graduation he came to Ames, Iowa to attend Iowa State University on a football scholarship. It was there, he received his BA degree and a Master's degree in Higher Education Student Personnel.
During his time at ISU, he met the love of his life, Kathleen Wright. They were married after graduation, and were fortunate to have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year. They lived most of their married lives in Des Moines, Iowa where they raised their son, Joshua.
In 1978 he accepted a position with the City of Des Moines where he worked as Equal Opportunity Director for the city for nearly 30 years. Willie was passionate about equal rights and social justice, and helping people achieve those goals. His passion for his profession was only exceeded by his love of family, and of course, his joy of raising and showing his Great Dane dogs.
Willie is survived by his wife, Kathleen; son, Joshua G. (Dena); grandson, Joshua M; brothers, Larry, Karl, and Attwyne Robinson; and sister, Penelope Robinson.
Willie is preceded in death by his parents, John and Deborah Robinson, and four brothers, John Jr, Christopher, Earl and Danny.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, contributions may be directed to the "Willie Robinson Memorial Scholarship Fund for Minority Students" at the Iowa State Foundation by mail to 2505 University Boulevard, Ames Iowa 50010, or by phone 866-419-6768.
Private family services will be conducted later at a date to be determined.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 28 to May 31, 2020