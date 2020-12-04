Willie Mae Landers



Ms. Willie Mae Landers went home to be with the Lord November 1, 2020.



Celebration of Life services were held on November 7th at Faith Baptist Church.



Family missed her sweet potato pie and tuna casserole this Thanksgiving.



Willie was welcomed home by her mother, Lula Paige; father, Henry Wright; siblings, Alvin, Mary and Emily.



She leaves behind her daughters, Tyrell, Trina, LaTica and Rickeytha; her grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends.









