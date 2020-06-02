Willliam M. (Bill) Hildreth
1925 - 2020
Willliam (Bill) M. Hildreth

Des Moines - William (Bill) M. Hildreth, 95, a long-time resident of Burlington, Iowa, passed away May 27, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Bill was born March 1, 1925, in Centralia, IL. He served with the 101st Airborne Division in WWII and graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1952. Bill married Doris Lee Carolyn German of Jacksonville, IL, in 1949. The couple moved to Burlington, IA, in 1955 where Bill established his law practice and was County Attorney for six years. Bill enjoyed running, swimming, hiking, traveling, and classical music. The couple moved to Iowa City in 2008, and after Doris passed in 2014, Bill moved to Des Moines in 2020 to be closer to his family.

Bill is survived by his two daughters, Jan (Gary) Vanderflugt and Suzanne (Dimitry Zarkh), three grandchildren, Lauren Vanderflugt (Daniel) Felts, Mark (Momoka) Vanderflugt, and Amelia Zarkh, along with six great-grandchildren, Noah, Jonah, Maya, Milena (deceased), Jayce, and Bryce.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
