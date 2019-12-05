|
|
Wilma Flink
Lake View - Wilma Mae (Wright) Flink, age 103 of Lake View, IA, passed away on Dec. 2, 2019, at Twilight Acres in Wall Lake, IA. She was born on Aug. 22, 1916, in Des Moines, IA. She graduated from Roosevelt HS in Des Moines then attended Drake University. She graduated with a 4 year degree in education. Wilma taught in Lake View and it was there she met Harlan Flink. The two were married on Sept. 9, 1945, when Harlan returned from World War II. She and Harlan had two children, John and Marilyn.
Wilma will long be remembered as a wife, mother, teacher, and pillar of the Lake View community and her church. Her passion for education left a powerful legacy among the hundreds of her former students who remembered her long after she retired.
She is survived by her children, John Flink (Julie Petersen) of Washington, D.C., & Marilyn (Brent) Hylton of Scottsdale, AZ; sister, Phyllis (Chuck) Benner of Lancaster, CA; 2 grandchildren, Chris (Andrea) Hylton & Joshua (Adrienne) Hylton; 2 great-grandchildren, Koston & Tenley Hylton; numerous family & friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan; parents, C. Ward & Bernice Wright; sister, Maxine; and two nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10:30am on Sat., Dec. 7, 2019, at Wheatland Presbyterian Church in rural Breda, IA. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Fri., Dec. 6, at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Lake View.
Published in Des Moines Register on Dec. 5, 2019