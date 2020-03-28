|
|
Wilma J. "Jeannie" Cook
Indianola - Wilma J. "Jeannie" Cook, 94, of Indianola, Iowa, passed away March 26, 2020, at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, Iowa. A graveside service will be held at Bear Creek Cemetery, Earlham, Iowa, at a later date.
Jeannie was born near DeSoto, in rural Dallas County Iowa, to Roy and Irene Souders Anker.
The family moved to the Earlham area where she attended school and met and married Lyle E. Cook. They were blessed with 68 years of marriage.
Jeannie was a talented homemaker and a devoted mother and grandmother. She was employed as a secretary with Dexfield Community Schools and later with Living History Farms, Urbandale. Lyle and Jeannie retired from farming in the Dexter/Redfield area and enjoyed many years in Weslaco, Texas. In 2013, Jeannie moved to The Village in Indianola.
Survivors include children, Dianne (Kenton) Richardson, Indianola and Philip L. Cook, New Brunswick, NJ; grandchildren, Darcey Jill Landuyt, Drew Richardson, Lyle P. Cook, and Blair Thomas Cook; great-grandchildren, Shaffer Landuyt, Shelby Landuyt and Henry Richardson; and a brother, Charles Anker.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters and 4 brothers, her husband, Lyle, and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Cook.
Memorials may be directed to Taylor House Hospice, Des Moines, in Jeannie's name. To submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020