Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Wilma M. Lord Obituary
Wilma M. Lord

Indianola - Celebration of Life Services for Wilma Marie Lord, 93, who passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at The Village in Indianola, will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. The family will be present one hour prior to services to greet friends. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date in the Westfield Cemetery, Grinnell, IA.

She is survived by her children, Russell (Denece), Bob (Debra), and Laura (Dennis) Oliver, 15 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Howard Lord; daughter, Linda Lord; parents, William and Viola Russell; siblings, Robert Russell, Maxine Rines and Mary Doris Russell The family requests that memorials be designated to Heifer International or The Good Shepherd Fund at the Village in Indianola. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 20, 2019
