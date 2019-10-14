|
|
Wilma Marie Letz
Waukee formerly of Spencer - Wilma Marie Carlson Letz, 83, entered heaven on October 8, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway at 1:00 p.m. with visitation to follow.
Wilma was born July 13, 1936 in Des Moines, IA to Grace (Evans) and Albert Carlson. She graduated from East High School in 1954 and her career in banking began at Central National Bank in Des Moines. She married Larry Rex Letz on January 2, 1959 and to this union were two daughters, Talene and Tina. In 1987, she and Larry purchased and operated National Box and Display for 17-years, creating many jobs for the community.
Wilma had a deep love for her family and her beloved pets. Her many interests and talents included crafting, sewing, shopping, bowling, angels, music, dancing, snowmobiling, and the color purple.
She will be greatly missed by her husband, Larry; her daughters, Talene "Talli" (Greg) Breuer of Waukee, IA and Tina (Tim) Jensen of Sanborn, IA; grandchildren, Hethe (Sabina) Breuer, Andrea (Mitch) Seiberling, Evan (Abi) Breuer, and Zach (Denise) Jensen; 10 great-grandchildren; along with many other family members and friends. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Chuck (Rose) and Bill Carlson.
Memorials may be directed to Unity Point Hospice. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019