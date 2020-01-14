Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Church of Christ
310 NW Ash Dr
Ankeny, IA
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
First Church of Christ
310 NW Ash Dr.
Ankeny, IA
Resources
Wilma Storey


1934 - 2020
Wilma Storey Obituary
Wilma Storey

Ankeny - Wilma F. Storey, 85, of Ankeny, passed away January 11, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020 at First Church of Christ (310 NW Ash Dr. Ankeny, IA). A visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

Wilma is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Hopper; grandchildren, Natalie and Austin Storey, Melissa (Kevin) Chew, and Sheila Hopper; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Konner Chew, Eve Ziehe, Addison and Maddison Lasley; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Iowa Bible Camp.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
