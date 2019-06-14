|
|
Wilma Summy
Des Moines - Wilma Summy, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 12, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am, Saturday at Central Bible Church Assembly of God Church, of which she was a longtime member, (2430 Guthrie Avenue, Des Moines). Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery.
Wilma was born July 5, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Glen and Helen Williamson. Her family moved to Des Moines at an early age and she graduated from North High School. She was united in marriage to Earl Summy on March 4, 1950 and they made their home in Des Moines, where they raised their four children. Wilma was a homemaker, enjoyed her flowers, music and served as her church organist. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Wilma is survived by her children: Cindy (Jon) Todd, Tim (Carla) Summy, Janis (Gary) Haines and Andy (Sara) Summy; 10 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl; and her sisters, Eleanor and Helen Lee.
Memorial contributions may be given to her family to be distributed to her favorite organizations. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 14, 2019