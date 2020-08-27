Wilma Taylor
Ankeny - Wilma Taylor, 103, formerly of Storm Lake, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Ankeny First United Methodist Church (206 SW Walnut) followed by a 2 p.m. burial at Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. She is survived by her three daughters, Mary (Lory) Johnson, Donna (Rob) Miller, and Shirley (Randy) Laird; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
