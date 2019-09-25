Services
Carris Family Funeral Home
1721 Park St.
Perry, IA 50220
(515) 465-8100
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carris Family Funeral Home
1721 Park St.
Perry, IA 50220
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Carris Family Funeral Home
1721 Park St.
Perry, IA 50220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Waters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Waters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Waters Obituary
Wilma Waters

Perry - Wilma Waters, age 98 of Perry, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Rowley Masonic Community in Perry, IA. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the service time. Burial will be in the Violet Hill, Perry, IA. Memorials will be given to Kindred Hospice or the First United Methodist Church and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Left to cherish Wilma's memory are her, daughters, Janet Lemonds, Des Moines, IA and Linda (Ron) McDowell, Bouton, IA, grandchildren, Brad (Dori) Pote, Vaughn (Kathy) Pote, Jennifer Pote, Craig (Heather) Pote Sr., 21 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, siblings, Earl Daniels, Perry, IA, Paul Daniels, Perry, IA and Alberta Smith, Perry, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now