Perry - Wilma Waters, age 98 of Perry, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Rowley Masonic Community in Perry, IA. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the service time. Burial will be in the Violet Hill, Perry, IA. Memorials will be given to Kindred Hospice or the First United Methodist Church and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Left to cherish Wilma's memory are her, daughters, Janet Lemonds, Des Moines, IA and Linda (Ron) McDowell, Bouton, IA, grandchildren, Brad (Dori) Pote, Vaughn (Kathy) Pote, Jennifer Pote, Craig (Heather) Pote Sr., 21 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, siblings, Earl Daniels, Perry, IA, Paul Daniels, Perry, IA and Alberta Smith, Perry, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 25, 2019