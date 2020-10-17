1/1
Wilmarie McDonald
1921 - 2020
Wilmarie McDonald

St. Charles - Wilmarie Strawn McDonald, daughter of Jessie May Martin and Charlie Strawn, was born July 8, 1921 in St. Charles, Iowa. She died October 16, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines.

Wilmarie graduated from St. Charles High School in 1939. She taught for two years at Stringtown School in Douglas Township in Madison County and married Kenneth McDonald on April 19, 1941 in Bethany, Missouri. Wilmarie and Kenneth spent their entire married life in Madison County and moved to St. Charles in 1950. They had four children.

Wilmarie was a member of Model Chapter #174 Order of the Eastern Star and was a Grand Officer in 1996. She was a member of the St.Charles Parish Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, son Mike, son-in-law Gary McClimen, and grandson-in-law Dan Miltner. She is survived by sons Galen (Kris) of Owatonna, MN and John (Sue) of St. Charles; daughter Nancy McClimen of Des Moines; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, October 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at St. Charles Parish Church on Tuesday, October 20 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the St. Charles Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Charles Parish Church.

The family and funeral home asks that anyone in attendance at the visitation or funeral service please follow social distancing guidelines. The use of face coverings at either event are REQUIRED. If you are unable to attend the service in person, a livestream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Wilmarie's tribute wall beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Online condolences may be made to her family at www.kalefuneralhome.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
October 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Kale Funeral Home
