Winfred CoopWest Des Moines - Winfred Ernest Coop, 80, of West Des Moines, passed away peacefully at home on November 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at The Mission Church, with a visitation beginning at 1.He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; kids: Tina (Jim) of Washington State, Robert (Jody) of Ohio, Travis (Kelly) of West Des Moines, Tammy (Greg) of West Des Moines, and Chad of Pleasant Hill; twelve grandkids; and sixteen great-grandkids.Rest in Peace my love, til we meet again-Toots.Memorial contributions may be given to the Ronald McDonald House.