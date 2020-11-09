1/1
Winfred Coop
Winfred Coop

West Des Moines - Winfred Ernest Coop, 80, of West Des Moines, passed away peacefully at home on November 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at The Mission Church, with a visitation beginning at 1.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; kids: Tina (Jim) of Washington State, Robert (Jody) of Ohio, Travis (Kelly) of West Des Moines, Tammy (Greg) of West Des Moines, and Chad of Pleasant Hill; twelve grandkids; and sixteen great-grandkids.

Rest in Peace my love, til we meet again-Toots.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Ronald McDonald House.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 9 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
The Mission Church
NOV
28
Memorial service
02:00 PM
The Mission Church
