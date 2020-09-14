1/1
Winfred "Wimpy" Thomasson
Winfred "Wimpy" Thomasson

West Des Moines - Winfred Franklin Thomasson, 97, passed away at Manor Care Health Services on September 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.

Wimpy, as he was affectionately known, was born June 24, 1923 in Cincinnati, IA to Fairy (Henderson) and Frank Thomasson. He graduated from East High School in 1940 and joined the US Air Force in April of 1943 and served until August of 1945. He was stationed in the London, England area with the 447th Bombadier Group. He married LaVerna M. Mussleman in 1947 and was widowed in June of 1976. Wimpy retired from Holmes Oldsmobile in 1986 as their body man.

He is survived by his sons, Kevin (Julie) and Dennis (Patty) Thomasson; granddaughters, Melisaa and Kori; step-grandson, Matt VanDyke; step-great-granddaughters, Addison and Avery VanDyke; and great-granddaughters, Gracie and Rollins. He was preceded in death by his sons, Gary in 1971 and Doug in 2003.

Memorials may be directed to Easton United Methodist Church in honor of Wimpy. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
