Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Gurwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred (Tague) Gurwell


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Winifred (Tague) Gurwell Obituary
Winifred (Tague) Gurwell

Des Moines -

Winifred W. Gurwell passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019. She was born outside of Stuart, Iowa on November 13, 1928, to Gertrude (Fisher) and Everett Tague.

Winifred graduated from Guthrie Center High School in 1946 and moved to Des Moines the following year where she met the love of her life, John Gurwell. They shared 36 wonderful years together until his passing in 1984.

Winifred retired from Northwestern Bell after 20 years of service. She attended Marquisville United Methodist Church and enjoyed volunteering, camping, cheering for all Iowa sports teams, traveling, and tending to her many gardens.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, she cherished her family and their time spent together.

Winifred is survived by her brothers, Kenneth (Mary) Tague and Norman Tague; sons, John Gurwell, Jay Gurwell, Dana (Nancy) Gurwell, and David (Adelaide) Gurwell; grandchildren, Jaysson (Leah), Noland (Jessica), Joyann (Matthew), Angela (Cory), Leandra (David), John, Brittany, and Angela (David); 18 great-grandchildren whom she adored; as well as other loving family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines, with visitation from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Pine Hill Cemetery. The family is planning a Celebration of Life gathering in early April, more details to come.

Online condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.