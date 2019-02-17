|
Winifred (Tague) Gurwell
Des Moines -
Winifred W. Gurwell passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019. She was born outside of Stuart, Iowa on November 13, 1928, to Gertrude (Fisher) and Everett Tague.
Winifred graduated from Guthrie Center High School in 1946 and moved to Des Moines the following year where she met the love of her life, John Gurwell. They shared 36 wonderful years together until his passing in 1984.
Winifred retired from Northwestern Bell after 20 years of service. She attended Marquisville United Methodist Church and enjoyed volunteering, camping, cheering for all Iowa sports teams, traveling, and tending to her many gardens.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, she cherished her family and their time spent together.
Winifred is survived by her brothers, Kenneth (Mary) Tague and Norman Tague; sons, John Gurwell, Jay Gurwell, Dana (Nancy) Gurwell, and David (Adelaide) Gurwell; grandchildren, Jaysson (Leah), Noland (Jessica), Joyann (Matthew), Angela (Cory), Leandra (David), John, Brittany, and Angela (David); 18 great-grandchildren whom she adored; as well as other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines, with visitation from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Pine Hill Cemetery. The family is planning a Celebration of Life gathering in early April, more details to come.
Online condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 17, 2019