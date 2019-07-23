Services
Des Moines - Winifred "Peggy" Wise of Des Moines, Iowa was born on September 6, 1925 in Devon, England and passed away at home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the age of 93.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. on Wednesday, July 24th at Wakonda Christian Church, 3938 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, Iowa. Memorial service will be at 10:00 am. on Thursday, July 25th also at the church followed by burial at Chapel Hill Gardens Cemetery, 4400 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines, Iowa.

Peggy and George William Wise, Jr. were married in England and Peggy, with babe in her arms came to the United States on a Navy bride ship in 1946. Peggy and George's children are Marilyn Moore (Virgil), George Wise (Debra), Margaret Dahlberg (Ron), and Carol Lozano (Joe). They have eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Her husband, George died in 2006, they had been married for 62 years.

Peggy painted prize watercolors, liked knitting, crochet, and teaching knitting. She enjoyed travels with her husband. Her flower gardens were the best and she was always up to a crossword puzzle in the morning. She loved her church and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Christine and brother, Les Vernon.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 23, 2019
