Wolf (Wolfgang) Donald Gaumer
Indianola - Wolf, 64, died December 13, 2019, surrounded by family and friends at UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA.
He was born July 1, 1955, in Des Moines to Donald and Anneliese Gaumer. Wolf was raised in Indianola, IA. Following high school graduation Wolf joined the United States Navy where he served our country as a deep sea diver. He married his high school sweetheart Susan on November 17, 1973. After four years in the service, they returned to Indianola to raise their family. Wolf retired from the VA Hospital in Des Moines where he worked as a mechanic/welder for 26 years.
Wolf is survived by his wife, Susan (Bentz) Gaumer; sons, Daniel (Cherilynn) Gaumer and Brian Gaumer; daughter, Erin (Jeff) Ebling; his grandchildren, Xavier (Sarah Meyers) Gaumer and Jake Gaumer; brothers, Ben (Gretchen) Gaumer and Bob (Christina) Gaumer; mother-in-law, Frances Bentz; sister-in-law, Nancy Bentz; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved as his own.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Donald and Anneliese Gaumer; father-in-law Darrell Bentz; and sister-in-law Priscilla Gaumer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to HEAL House of Iowa or WesleyLife Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at West Hill Brewing Company at 219 West Salem Ave, Indianola, from 4 to 8 pm. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019