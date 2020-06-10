Yodi Ollom
Altoona - Yodi Ollom of Altoona, IA passed away at the age of 38 on June 7, 2020. He was born on October 5, 1981 in Des Moines, IA.
Yodi grew up in Bloomfield, IA, graduating from Colfax Mingo High School in 2000. He was employed at Shottenkirk for the last 15 years. Yodi worked his way from sales in Mt. Pleasant, IA to achieving his dream of being a General Manager, which was his current position in Indianola, IA.
Yodi was an avid golfer, playing in multiple tournaments, including Big Brother, the Principal Charity Classic, Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament and various others. He was a lover of all sports especially the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. More than anything, Yodi loved spending time with his family from vacationing, to camping to spectating all of his children's activities.
Yodi is survived by his wife of 19 years, Breanne; his 4 children, Caden 17, Kiley 12, Brodi 4 and Briar 2; mother, Cindy Radocaj, step-father, John Stevens; siblings, Mike (Malia), Josh (Crystal), Tami Hager (Martin), Shaun, Darren; parents-in-law, Doug and Elaine Wunnenberg and Breanne's family; a host of other extended family and many loving friends. Preceded in death by his father, Jackie Tim Ollom; paternal grandparents; and maternal grandmother.
Public visitation will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, June 13, at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1701 8th St SW, in Altoona. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the church on Sunday. The family invites friends to join them virtually for Yodi's service through the link in his obituary listing at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com. Yodi will be laid to rest at Altoona Cemetery after the funeral.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Yodi.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Altoona - Yodi Ollom of Altoona, IA passed away at the age of 38 on June 7, 2020. He was born on October 5, 1981 in Des Moines, IA.
Yodi grew up in Bloomfield, IA, graduating from Colfax Mingo High School in 2000. He was employed at Shottenkirk for the last 15 years. Yodi worked his way from sales in Mt. Pleasant, IA to achieving his dream of being a General Manager, which was his current position in Indianola, IA.
Yodi was an avid golfer, playing in multiple tournaments, including Big Brother, the Principal Charity Classic, Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament and various others. He was a lover of all sports especially the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. More than anything, Yodi loved spending time with his family from vacationing, to camping to spectating all of his children's activities.
Yodi is survived by his wife of 19 years, Breanne; his 4 children, Caden 17, Kiley 12, Brodi 4 and Briar 2; mother, Cindy Radocaj, step-father, John Stevens; siblings, Mike (Malia), Josh (Crystal), Tami Hager (Martin), Shaun, Darren; parents-in-law, Doug and Elaine Wunnenberg and Breanne's family; a host of other extended family and many loving friends. Preceded in death by his father, Jackie Tim Ollom; paternal grandparents; and maternal grandmother.
Public visitation will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, June 13, at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1701 8th St SW, in Altoona. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the church on Sunday. The family invites friends to join them virtually for Yodi's service through the link in his obituary listing at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com. Yodi will be laid to rest at Altoona Cemetery after the funeral.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Yodi.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.