Yolanda Mary Leimomi Kuhaupio Hardy
West Des Moines - Yolanda Mary Leimomi Kuhaupio Hardy passed away peacefuly at home on April 21st 2019. It was the end a brave and courageous 2 1/2 year fight with Ovarian Cancer.
Yolanda was born In Honolulu, Hawaii on October 26, 1952 to Andrew and Mary Kuhaupio.
She was a devoted mother, spouse and friend. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, crosswords,and Hawaiian music. Other interests included volleyball, traveling and spending time with family. A big part of her family were her dogs, whom she loved dearly. Yolanda was also an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide. And...her MOST favorite thing was going to Starbucks. They made her feel like part of their family.
While living in Des Moines, she worked for Sears Credit, Citi Bank, Marsh and American Equity.
She was preceded in death by her son, Christoper Hardy. Mother, Mary Kuhaupio. Father, Andrew Kuhaupio. And sister, Sherry Kuhaupio.
Survivors include her wife, Christi Longstaff. Daughter Chloe Schafer (Dan) of Hemphill, Texas. Daughter-in-law, Anequia Hardy of Dallas, Texas. Three granddaughters Malia Hardy, Sophia Hardy and Vivian Schafer. Sister, Lenore Kuhaupio, of Honolulu, HI. Brothers Robin and Daryl Kuhaupio, of Honolulu, HI. Father-in-law, Ronald Longstaff, of Des Moines. Ex-husband, Douglas Hardy, of Florida. Also has several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins in Hawaii and the mainland.
No memorial services are planned. Yolanda's request was to have her remains taken back to her true home in Hawaii. A small family service will take place at that time. In lieu of flowers, Yolanda requested donations be made to the ARL of Iowa in her honor.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019