Yvonne Bengfort
Altoona - Yvonne (Vonnie) Bengfort, 80, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, in Altoona, IA. Services will be held 10:30 am Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa.
Vonnie was born November 29, 1938, to Donald and Margaret Marcotte. She married Richard Bengfort on May 28, 1960, in Blue Earth, MN. Together they were blessed with 59 years of marriage.
Vonnie worked as a Nursing Instructor for many years and then later, as an EAP Counselor for Unity Point, retiring in 2017. She was a member of Ss. John and Paul Catholic Church.
In 1955, Vonnie spent the year as Miss Mankato. She was an active member of the Terrace Hill Women's League. Vonnie was an avid reader, and often spoke of the book she was currently reading. She had many close friends in the Altoona area and spent many years as a part of a monthly Dinner Group. She enjoyed spending time at the Yarn Junction and participated in their needlepoint group. Vonnie's true love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Vonnie is survived by her husband, Richard Bengfort; son, Colin (Sara) Bengfort of Waukee, IA; brothers, Donald (Patricia) Marcotte of Arvada, CO, James (Gail) Marcotte of Puyallup, WA; grandchildren, Hayden and Jace Bengfort. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Monday, February 18, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to St. Jude's. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 17, 2019