Services
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Bengfort
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Bengfort


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Yvonne Bengfort Obituary
Yvonne Bengfort

Altoona - Yvonne (Vonnie) Bengfort, 80, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, in Altoona, IA. Services will be held 10:30 am Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa.

Vonnie was born November 29, 1938, to Donald and Margaret Marcotte. She married Richard Bengfort on May 28, 1960, in Blue Earth, MN. Together they were blessed with 59 years of marriage.

Vonnie worked as a Nursing Instructor for many years and then later, as an EAP Counselor for Unity Point, retiring in 2017. She was a member of Ss. John and Paul Catholic Church.

In 1955, Vonnie spent the year as Miss Mankato. She was an active member of the Terrace Hill Women's League. Vonnie was an avid reader, and often spoke of the book she was currently reading. She had many close friends in the Altoona area and spent many years as a part of a monthly Dinner Group. She enjoyed spending time at the Yarn Junction and participated in their needlepoint group. Vonnie's true love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Vonnie is survived by her husband, Richard Bengfort; son, Colin (Sara) Bengfort of Waukee, IA; brothers, Donald (Patricia) Marcotte of Arvada, CO, James (Gail) Marcotte of Puyallup, WA; grandchildren, Hayden and Jace Bengfort. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Monday, February 18, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to St. Jude's. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.