Yvonne M. Miller
Indianola - Yvonne Marie Miller passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at West View care center in Indianola, IA. She was 97.
Born Yvonne Marie Stevens, December 28, 1921, she was the only child of Fay Albert Stevens and Mildred Hazel (Carter) Stevens of Milwaukee, WI. Soon after, the family moved to Marshalltown, IA, where Yvonne lived almost her entire life. A graduate of Marshalltown High School ('39), she went on to attend AIB in Des Moines, IA where she received her business degree. She married Denver Judd Miller on March 1st, 1941 at the Congregational Church in Marshalltown, and together they lived in Zearing, Marshalltown and Eagle Grove, IA. Following a brief residence in Whittier, CA, they settled permanently in Marshalltown where they raised their children, Steve, Dan and Robin.
In 1958, Yvonne began working as the receptionist at Fisher Controls, where her charming smile and renowned silky voice greeted everyone for 25 years until her retirement.
A loving mother and grandmother, Yvonne will be remembered as a passionate encourager and supporter of the arts, for her iconic Marshalltown Community College International Club dinners, her tender heart for all creatures small, a truly amazing green thumb, and her extraordinary ability to create beauty in every corner of her world. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fay and Mildred Stevens, infant daughter Patricia, son Daniel, husband Denver Miller, and daughter-in-law Joan Miller. She is survived by her children Stephen Douglas Miller and Robin Marie Hunte, grandchildren: Denette (Kurt) Lickiss, Jeff (Jennifer) Miller, Deborah (Ronald) Paskorz, James (Razan) Miller, Lindsay Marie Smith, and numerous great grandchildren.
A private family memorial is pending at Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown, Iowa. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019