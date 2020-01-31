|
Zachary Kritenbrink
Ankeny - Zachary Scott Kritenbrink died unexpectedly on January 29, 2020. A visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd.).
Zach was born on September 21, 1988 to Scott and Natalie Kritenbrink in Des Moines, Iowa. He graduated from Ankeny High School and then went to college at the University of Iowa.
Zach was such a kind, caring, outgoing, and loving person, full of charm and charisma, and he loved sports! His favorite teams were the Chiefs, Royals, and Lakers. He loved discussing the games with his dad and brothers and posting his opinions on Facebook to spark even more conversations.
Zach loved spending time with his family and cherished friends, but most especially, he loved spending countless hours at the park with his daughter, Brynlee.
Zach is survived by his parents; his daughter, Brynlee, and her mom, Rashelle; his brothers, Alex (Mahsa) and Luke; his grandmothers, Sandee Kritenbrink and Connie Pascuzzi; his grandfather, Joe (Judy) Pascuzzi; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Zach was preceded in death by his grandfather, Roger Kritenbrink.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for designation at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020