|
|
Zachary J. Braswell, age 41, an associate underwriter at Nationwide, sports enthusiast, and music lover died May 6, 2019.
Survived by his best-friend, Dena Ostrander and their son to be born, Paxton James Braswell; Dena's daughter ''Zak's best bud'' Annaliesa; his parents James and Jane Braswell of Norwalk; and a brother Austin (Lily) and their children, Hudson and Piper of Dobbs Ferry, New York.
A visitation will begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 6:30 p.m. & reception at O'Leary Funeral & Cremation Services in Norwalk. Donations to be used for Zak's newborn son, Paxton James Braswell, will be accepted. You may read Zak's life-story, share a fond memory, donate to Paxton's fund, order flowers, and get directions at www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 11 to May 12, 2019