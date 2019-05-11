Services
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
Resources
More Obituaries for Zachary "Zak" Braswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zachary "Zak" Braswell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Zachary "Zak" Braswell Obituary
Zachary J. Braswell, age 41, an associate underwriter at Nationwide, sports enthusiast, and music lover died May 6, 2019.

Survived by his best-friend, Dena Ostrander and their son to be born, Paxton James Braswell; Dena's daughter ''Zak's best bud'' Annaliesa; his parents James and Jane Braswell of Norwalk; and a brother Austin (Lily) and their children, Hudson and Piper of Dobbs Ferry, New York.

A visitation will begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 6:30 p.m. & reception at O'Leary Funeral & Cremation Services in Norwalk. Donations to be used for Zak's newborn son, Paxton James Braswell, will be accepted. You may read Zak's life-story, share a fond memory, donate to Paxton's fund, order flowers, and get directions at www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 11 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now