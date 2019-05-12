|
|
Zenaida Cruz Troxel
Des Moines -
1942 ~ 2019
Zenaida "Shine" Antonia Cruz (Troxel) of Des Moines, Iowa passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at the Kavanagh House. Shine was born and raised in Humacao, Puerto Rico and moved to Iowa in 1964. She worked in the medical field in many roles before retiring from Broadlawns Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Jay Troxel of DesMoines, an older brother German Cruz, 4 children, Brian, Denise, Tom and Tim, daughter in laws, Stacie, Judi and Stacey and 9 grandchildren; Timothy II, Tori, Spencer, Andrew, Elizabeth, Julie, Hunter, Ethan and Avery. She is also survived by 9 great grandchildren. Shine was a loving soul who enjoyed warm summers at the lake with family. She also had many life-long dogs who she cared for and treated like royalty. She will be greatly missed by her close friends and family.
