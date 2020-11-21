1/1
Zola Marie Summerson
Zola Marie Summerson

Zola Marie Summerson, 93, was born in Yale, IA on April 15, 1927, the oldest of 11 children to William and Fonnie Clark Van Cleave. She died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry, IA due to complications of COVID-19. She was united in marriage to Joe Eugene Summerson (Gene) at the Bayard Church of Christ on January 23, 1949. Two daughters were born to this union, Kathy and Nancy. Zola and Gene worked as partners in their farming operation until his death on September 28, 2005. Zola is survived by her 2 daughters, Kathy (Mike) Book, Estero, FL & Nancy (Lee) Pape, Perry; 4 grandchildren, Ann (Randy Gray) Lehnhoff, Scranton; Erik (Kelly) Book, College Station, TX; Courtney DeLuca, Waukee; & Cody Laird, Ankeny; 9 great-grandchildren, Samantha (fiance Kirby Gathercoal & his son Jakota), Joe, Kaylie, Marisa, & Chloe Lehnhoff, Bailey & Greyson Book, Camryn & Emmett DeLuca; 3 brothers, George, Joe (Judy), & Donald; sisters-in-law, Brenda Van Cleave, Ruby Van Cleave, Rusty Van Cleave; brothers-in-law, John Summerson & George Conz. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Gene; parents, Bill & Fonnie Van Cleave; in-laws, Joe & June Summerson; brothers Paul, Reid, Lloyd (Pete), & Harold; sisters, Melva Conz, Jean Laursen, & Sharon Ayers. Private graveside services for her immediate family will be held at the Dawson Township Cemetery on November 27, 2020 at 11:00 am. A Celebration of Life for extended family & friends will take place in the summer of 2021 when the family can safely gather outdoors. Memorials may be directed to Hastings Funeral Home in Perry for the family to distribute to Zola's favorite charities. Streaming www.hastings.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
