Zola Mina Moore

Zola Mina Moore Obituary
Zola Mina Moore

Des Moines - Zola Moore, 98, passed away at Ramsey Village Retirement Home on April 6, 2020. She donated her body to Des Moines University.

Zola and her husband Jack were founding members of Windsor United Methodist Church, where she was active as a Sunday school teacher and in many capacities throughout her life. She was a member of the Des Moines Area Quilters' Guild. Zola was retired from Drake University where she had earned her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees.

Zola is survived by her children, Luke (Diane) Jenner, Gary (Elaine) Moore, Donna (Jack) Granger; grandchildren, Ross and Brett Jenner, Jacqueline Moore and Lee and Elizabeth Granger.

Zola's family is especially grateful to her Windsor Heights neighbors for their long term friendship and to Ramsey Village for the loving care Zola received.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
