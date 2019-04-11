|
|
A. Douglas Brim
Novi - A. Douglas Brim, Novi, MI. Formerly of Dearborn, MI. Died April 9th, 2019. Survived by wife Phyllis, sons Kevin (Kimberlie) and Barry (Claudia), daughters Julia and Rachel, sister Wenda, granddaughters Remy, Lauren Misuraca (Larry), Amanda Clark (Bryan), Kelsey, Helene Woyczescsyk, and great-granddaughters Madeline, Kennedy, and Harper. Doug was pre-deceased by his brother Bruce.
Doug was born in Lockport, NY, in 1935. He attended the University of Buffalo where he was president of his fraternity Phi Kappa Psi. He was on the University swim team, where some of his records remain unbroken. Doug met his wife Phyllis at the University, and they married in 1957 after his graduation. Doug served in the U.S. Army in Germany where he also lived with Phyllis. He served during the Cold War, guarding the border along Czechoslovakia.
His career with Ford Motor Company began in 1961 in Buffalo, NY, where he worked for Lincoln-Mercury. He transferred to Dearborn Michigan in 1969 to work for the Ford Marketing Institute, training dealers across the country. In 1995, he retired as Curriculum Development Manager.
Doug was a benefactor of the historical Henry Ford Estate, Fair Lane. He served as a docent and trained other guides at the mansion. On occasion, when Henry Ford's presence was needed, Doug played the role.
While living in Dearborn, he was a leader in the Christ Episcopal Church community, serving on many committees.
Doug had a great love for writing poetry, instilled in him and inspired by his father, Alfred. Alfred was known in Lockport NY as the "Weather Poet," which was published monthly in the Buffalo Courier Express. Like his father, Doug passed his love of poetry to his children. He recently completed a compilation of his work, which included several pieces by the children.
Every Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day for 20 years, Doug placed American flags along his street of North Military, from Cherry Hill to Outer Drive, in Dearborn. He continued this tradition when he moved to Fox Run in Novi. Memorial service Saturday, 11:30 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 N Military St, Dearborn, MI 48124, gathering from 11:00 a.m. Memorial gathering Fri 2-7 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Memorial contributions may be made to: Henry Ford Estate, Fairlane, 1100 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Shores, MI 48236. www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 11, 2019